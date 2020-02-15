Daimler to recall almost300,000 Mercedes-Benz cars because of fire hazard

Some E-Class and CLS diesel vehicles built between 2015 and 2019 are being brought back to the repair shop over concerns that moisture seeping into the busbar could result in a fire, according to a filing from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority.

Making the adjustments to the busbar and the electrical wiring will take about 1 hour per car, Koert Groeneveld, a spokesman for Daimler, said in an emailed response to questions on Friday. Of the about 298,000 vehicles affected globally, some 105,000 are on the road in Germany.



