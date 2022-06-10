Dairy cos to further hike prices in first half of FY23: report2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 11:22 PM IST
- Global skimmed milk powder prices have steadily increased over the past 12 months, increasing 26.3% y-o-y and 3% month-on-month in June.
Milk prices could remain high in the current financial year on account of the high global prices of skimmed milk powder and cattle feed. This could prompt dairy companies to hike prices further in the first half of the financial year, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note on Friday.