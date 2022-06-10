Dairy  cos  to  further hike prices in first half of FY23: report

“All the dairy companies under our coverage have taken some price hikes—5% to 8%. However, rising milk procurement prices remain a key concern. We expect all dairy companies to take further price hikes in H1FY23E," analysts said in a note on the dairy sector. High demand for milk led by increasing out-of-home consumption of such products and the opening up of channels such as hotels and restaurants has pushed milk procurement prices upward, the analysts said. Increase in cattle feed prices and the heat wave have also adversely impacted milk procurement prices, they said.