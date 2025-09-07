Dairy, Meat Makers Embrace Protein Moment as Big Food Falters

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s dairy and poultry producers are having a moment as the global trend toward high-protein diets intensifies, in a stark contrast with Big Food’s struggle to revive volumes.

British meat producer Cranswick Plc recently said its premium ranges outperformed thanks to consumers’ growing appetite for protein, while Swiss dairy manufacturer Emmi AG boosted its sales guidance as it benefited from the global drive toward “healthy nutrition, naturalness and high-quality proteins,” with the high-protein category growing more than 20% a year.

Glanbia Plc, an Ireland-based maker of nutrition products, also raised its guidance, citing sales of protein powders, healthy snacks and vitamins for both athletes and health-conscious everyday consumers.

“If you look at the underlying performance of beef, even with that fairly significant inflation in the sector, consumers are still continuing to demand protein,” Cranswick Chief Commercial Officer Jim Brisby said on a call with analysts earlier this year. “Meat’s very much back on trend from a health perspective.”

Upbeat outlooks from those smaller companies stand at odds with recent updates from Europe’s biggest snack, chocolate and alcohol makers, which are contending with weakening volumes even as food inflation normalizes. Just in the past six months, Nestle SA shares have dropped 14%, Heineken NV has lost 17% and Diageo Plc has slid 7.6%. Glanbia is up 40% and Cranswick is 3.8% higher.

The rising adoption of anti-obesity drugs is a “major headwind” and “more of a challenge than an opportunity” for companies like Nestle, chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli AG, Heineken and Smirnoff-owner Diageo, Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Laurent Douillet and Aditya Khanduja wrote in a note.

While companies like Nestle have introduced new products to cater to this growing consumer segment, including smaller pack sizes and high protein content, the effect on profit remains limited so far, according to the strategists. Smaller rival Danone SA is faring better, having emphasized dairy categories such as its Activia yogurt to drive growth.

At least 30% of GLP-1 users cut back on sweets, snacks and alcohol both during and after treatment, a Bloomberg Intelligence survey of 2,327 patients found recently. “If a big portion of those companies’ revenue faces a headwind of 20% or 30%, happening over maybe five or 10 years, that’s going to be very difficult to offset even with new products,” Douillet said in an interview.

Volumes declined over the second quarter for companies like Nestle and Heineken. In a sign of further weakness down the road, organic sales growth estimates for European consumer staple companies in 2025 have been cut to 3.2%, compared with 4.1% earlier this year.

The retreat from indulgence isn’t just confined to users of weight-loss drugs, with younger generations as a whole embracing healthier and more sober lifestyles. “Alcohol is under pressure because younger people drink less while GLP-1 users also cut consumption,” Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.

“A shift toward protein-based diets for quite a few years is now accelerating,” he added. “This is having a major impact on certain categories, not least dairy and yogurt, which a few years ago was declining, but is now having a reboot.”

This protein trend is “one of the most important drivers” for Emmi’s growth, Berenberg analyst Chiara Di Giammaria said, adding that social media played a key role in fueling this protein craze. Data from Ocado Group Plc shows searches for high-protein foods more than doubled in 2025 compared with last year, while the Europe-wide protein market is projected to grow to $9.3 billion by 2033 from approximately $5.7 billion in 2024, according to Renub Research.

Whereas Big Food is struggling to keep up with this shifting consumer behavior, protein-related stocks are capturing the moment.

“When these massive disruptions happen in an industry, you always have this problem of incumbents being slow to react, compared to really small companies which are much more entrepreneurial, can introduce products faster and respond to changing consumer needs,” Douillet said.

Emmi recently launched protein water, added a strawberry flavor to its meal replacement range, and developed two new versions of its high-protein ready-to-go Caffè Latte brew. “The versatility of dairy allows us to develop a wide portfolio of products to meet this mega trend of protein,” according to spokeswoman Simone Burgener.

Tough Road Ahead

This means big food and drink firms are increasingly at risk of losing their defensive credentials, with the next cycle of growth nowhere in sight.

“It’s very difficult to see what is going to drive the volume back up, with an increasing penetration of GLP-1 drugs, lower consumption from the new generation, competition from startups and new companies in that space,” Douillet said.

Without that volume growth, and considering a limited ability to raise prices given potential consumer backlash, Douillet’s mid- to long-term view is flat to declining revenues for those companies. “There’s nothing in the medium term to really be optimistic about.”

