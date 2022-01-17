Mumbai: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, on Monday announced the commencement of commercial production at its Murli plant in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, thereby adding 2.9 million tonne to the company’s installed cement capacity of 35.9 MT.

With the operational ideation of the plant, Dalmia Cement has now entered the highly competitive Western Indian market.

The company had acquired the Maharashtra-based plant for ₹410 crore under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process and has committed to invest ₹929 crore for its revival, modernisation, expansion and installing green manufacturing equipment. About ₹900 crore has already been spent on the project that has ensured that operations turned around in a record time of 15 months from its acquisition under IBC.

Earlier, Dalmia Bharat had unveiled its long-term growth and investment strategy to expand its installed cement capacity across the nation to 110-130 million tonnes per annum by 2031. The growth strategy is being executed through a mix of organic and inorganic opportunities with an inclination towards a more planned and cost-effective organic route.

Commenting on the company’s growth and expansion plans, Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “We have hit the road running this year by aggressively following through with our growth strategy nationally. For the western market, in particular, we continue to take our responsibility as a corporate leader seriously by creating a progressive and sustainable ecosystem. Moving forward, and in partnership with the great state of Maharashtra, we look forward to focusing on our ambitious business, social and sustainability goals."

