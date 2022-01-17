Dalmia Bharat commences ops at Maharashtra plant acquired via insolvency process

Commenting on the company’s growth and expansion plans, Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “We have hit the road running this year by aggressively following through with our growth strategy nationally. For the western market, in particular, we continue to take our responsibility as a corporate leader seriously by creating a progressive and sustainable ecosystem. Moving forward, and in partnership with the great state of Maharashtra, we look forward to focusing on our ambitious business, social and sustainability goals."