NEW DELHI : Dalmia-OCL, the refractory business of the Dalmia Bharat Group, on Wednesday announced merger of all its domestic businesses into a single consolidated entity titled Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd (DBRL).

Effective immediately Dalmia Refractories Ltd, Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd - Refractory Unit and GSB India will transition into Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd.

The consolidation is aimed at strengthening DBRL’s financial standing, increasing its investment capabilities, expanding its talent base, and positioning the new entity as a trustworthy and long-term partner for its customers in steel, cement and other industries having high temperature processes, a company statement said.

Post consolidation, DBRL will be able to accelerate capex, allocate larger resources to R&D and quicken its digital transformation to serve its growing customer base.

“Our refractory business was divided into different companies which resulted in division of our financial, managerial and technical resources. This consolidation will lead into a more centralized, efficient and a robust management system with stronger resource base for future. The formation of DBRL will allow us to offer a wider portfolio of products and services and, deeper client relationships. Besides this, it will enable us to become an alternate supply source to China for steel, cement and non-ferrous manufacturers in international markets," Sameer Nagpal, MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd, said.

With five manufacturing units in India, one in China and one in Germany in addition to two quartzite mines for Silica refractory, Bauxite mine for Alumina refractory and dolomite mines, DBRL is well positioned to emerge as global supplier, the statement added.

Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd provides end-to-end refractory materials, solutions, and services to clients in more than 40 countries in core industries such as iron and steel, cement, glass, nonferrous metals, and energy and petrochemicals.

