Dalmia Bharat consolidates its India refractory businesses under single entity

“Our refractory business was divided into different companies which resulted in division of our financial, managerial and technical resources. This consolidation will lead into a more centralized, efficient and a robust management system with stronger resource base for future. The formation of DBRL will allow us to offer a wider portfolio of products and services and, deeper client relationships. Besides this, it will enable us to become an alternate supply source to China for steel, cement and non-ferrous manufacturers in international markets," Sameer Nagpal, MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd, said.