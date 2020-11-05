Dalmia Bharat Group appoints ex-Infosys official Rajiv Bansal as ED

Bansal was chief financial officer at DXC Technology before joining the firm, and has worked as CFO at both Ola (ANI Technologies) and Infosys Ltd in his previous stints.

Bansal will be working closely with managing director Puneet Dalmia and Mahendra Singhi, managing director and CEO, Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd, to strengthen goals and strategies and in formulating and implementing newer initiatives that “align with the long-term goals and vision of the company", the company said on Thursday.

"...Rajiv brings with him rich global experience, proven leadership and deep strategic insights," said Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Group has a strong presence in cement, sugar and refractories. Its cement business has grown sharply since 2006 in terms of capacity and production and is a market leader in the specialty cements space.

Bansal, after a nearly 17-year stint in Infosys, had resigned in 2015. In March, Infosys said it has paid ₹6 lakh as compounding fees in the matter related to severance agreement with former CFO Bansal, which may finally settle the long-drawn severance pay row that had surfaced in 2016.

Though Infosys had earlier agreed to pay Bansal a severance amount of ₹17.38 crore or 24 months of salary, the company had suspended payments after some of its founders had expressed their displeasure on the board’s decision to make severance payments, which forced the earlier board to arbitrarily halt the payments.

