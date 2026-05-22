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Dalmia Bharat to buy JAL cement assets from Adani Group for ₹2,850 crore

Abhishek Law
3 min read22 May 2026, 12:52 PM IST
The deal adds 5.2 million tonnes per annum to Dalmia Bharat’s cement capacity.
The deal adds 5.2 million tonnes per annum to Dalmia Bharat’s cement capacity.(istockphoto)
Summary

The acquisition of cement assets of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates will help Dalmia Bharat deepen its presence in central India and increase cement capacity by nearly 10%, or 5.2 mtpa.

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NEW DELHI : Puneet Dalmia-led Dalmia Bharat Ltd, India’s fourth-largest cement maker, has succeeded, in its third attempt, in acquiring cement assets of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd from the Adani Group in a 2,850 crore deal.

NEW DELHI : Puneet Dalmia-led Dalmia Bharat Ltd, India’s fourth-largest cement maker, has succeeded, in its third attempt, in acquiring cement assets of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd from the Adani Group in a 2,850 crore deal.

The acquisition will help Dalmia Bharat deepen its presence in central India and increase cement capacity by nearly 10%, or 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The acquisition will help Dalmia Bharat deepen its presence in central India and increase cement capacity by nearly 10%, or 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The acquisition will be undertaken through Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, and is expected to be completed within two weeks, the company announced on Friday.

Dalmia will acquire JAL's plants at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and Churk, Chunar and Sadwa in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from cement units, the deal includes 99 megawatts of thermal power capacity and railway sidings at Rewa and Chunar.

Also Read | Cement makers turn defensive as West Asia shock lifts input costs

“Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has executed a business transfer agreement with Jaiprakash Associates (which has been acquired by Adani Group under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) and Adani Infra (India) Ltd on 21 May, 2026, for the acquisition of the cement undertaking comprising plants… at an enterprise value of 2,850 crore,” the company said in a statement.

Third-time lucky

This marks Dalmia Bharat’s third attempt to acquire the cement assets.

Its first deal, announced in December 2022, collapsed after Jaiprakash Associates entered bankruptcy proceedings. Valued at 5,666 crore, the transaction was then touted as one of the largest deals in India’s cement sector and involved 9.4mtpa of capacity.

Dalmia later rebid for the assets under the insolvency process but lost out to the Adani Group. In 2025, Adani acquired the debt-ridden company under a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-approved resolution plan worth 14,535 crore, beating rival bidders including Vedanta and Dalmia.

“Post approval of the resolution plan of the Adani Group with respect to Jaiprakash Associates, Dalmia Bharat (had) requested that the earlier agreement (in 2022) should be considered with a view to settling all pending disputes,” the company said.

Also Read | Aluminium up, cement down: geopolitics drives sector rotation

“This serves as a great strategic fit for Dalmia. It helps us move forward in our journey to be a pan-India player and provide a strong head start to serve the high-potential markets in the Central region,” Puneet Dalmia, chief executive of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, said.

“I am optimistic that the expansion potential of these assets, along with close proximity to Dalmia’s captive mines, will help us create a capacity hub for the future,” he added.

Puneet Dalmia, chief executive of Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

For Dalmia, the deal appears attractively priced, according to analysts.

“At roughly $67/tonne, this is one of the best deals in the sector and a good buy. None of the previous deals in the sector has been in this range. Even at $90/tonne valuation, the assets on offer were small regional players in South India with limited capacities. So yes, this is one of the best deals at present in terms of valuation,” said Manish Valecha, co-head of research at brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

Capacity boost

With the acquisition, Dalmia Bharat’s cement capacity will increase to 54.7mtpa from 49.5mtpa at the end of 2025-26. Along with ongoing expansion projects at Belgaum, Pune and Kadapa, the company expects to reach 66.7mtpa by December 2027.

India’s installed cement capacity currently stands at 720mtpa, according to BigMint data. UltraTech Cement Ltd remains the largest player with 200mtpa capacity, followed by Adani Cement—including Ambuja, ACC and other brands—at 109mtpa. Shree Cement has 65.8mtpa capacity.

Also Read | Can Shree Cement, Ambuja's capex breather allay sector’s overcapacity concerns?

The acquisition comes at a time when several large cement makers are moderating expansion amid rising costs and slowing demand. Companies such as Shree Cement and Ambuja have either slowed capex or are considering doing so due to the impact of the West Asia war, which has raised fuel, packaging and transportation costs.

Dalmia Bharat had also flagged war-related cost pressures during its April post-results investor call.

For 2025-26, Dalmia Bharat reported a 65% rise in net profit to 1,158 crore, aided by better realizations and moderate cost increases. Revenue from operations rose about 6% to 14,804 crore, though volume growth remained muted at 2%, signalling continuing demand pressure and price-led revenue growth.

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Meet the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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HomeCompaniesNewsDalmia Bharat to buy JAL cement assets from Adani Group for ₹2,850 crore

Dalmia Bharat to buy JAL cement assets from Adani Group for ₹2,850 crore

Abhishek Law
3 min read22 May 2026, 12:52 PM IST
The deal adds 5.2 million tonnes per annum to Dalmia Bharat’s cement capacity.
The deal adds 5.2 million tonnes per annum to Dalmia Bharat’s cement capacity.(istockphoto)
Summary

The acquisition of cement assets of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates will help Dalmia Bharat deepen its presence in central India and increase cement capacity by nearly 10%, or 5.2 mtpa.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : Puneet Dalmia-led Dalmia Bharat Ltd, India’s fourth-largest cement maker, has succeeded, in its third attempt, in acquiring cement assets of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd from the Adani Group in a 2,850 crore deal.

NEW DELHI : Puneet Dalmia-led Dalmia Bharat Ltd, India’s fourth-largest cement maker, has succeeded, in its third attempt, in acquiring cement assets of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd from the Adani Group in a 2,850 crore deal.

The acquisition will help Dalmia Bharat deepen its presence in central India and increase cement capacity by nearly 10%, or 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The acquisition will help Dalmia Bharat deepen its presence in central India and increase cement capacity by nearly 10%, or 5.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The acquisition will be undertaken through Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, and is expected to be completed within two weeks, the company announced on Friday.

Dalmia will acquire JAL's plants at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and Churk, Chunar and Sadwa in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from cement units, the deal includes 99 megawatts of thermal power capacity and railway sidings at Rewa and Chunar.

Also Read | Cement makers turn defensive as West Asia shock lifts input costs

“Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has executed a business transfer agreement with Jaiprakash Associates (which has been acquired by Adani Group under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) and Adani Infra (India) Ltd on 21 May, 2026, for the acquisition of the cement undertaking comprising plants… at an enterprise value of 2,850 crore,” the company said in a statement.

Third-time lucky

This marks Dalmia Bharat’s third attempt to acquire the cement assets.

Its first deal, announced in December 2022, collapsed after Jaiprakash Associates entered bankruptcy proceedings. Valued at 5,666 crore, the transaction was then touted as one of the largest deals in India’s cement sector and involved 9.4mtpa of capacity.

Dalmia later rebid for the assets under the insolvency process but lost out to the Adani Group. In 2025, Adani acquired the debt-ridden company under a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-approved resolution plan worth 14,535 crore, beating rival bidders including Vedanta and Dalmia.

“Post approval of the resolution plan of the Adani Group with respect to Jaiprakash Associates, Dalmia Bharat (had) requested that the earlier agreement (in 2022) should be considered with a view to settling all pending disputes,” the company said.

Also Read | Aluminium up, cement down: geopolitics drives sector rotation

“This serves as a great strategic fit for Dalmia. It helps us move forward in our journey to be a pan-India player and provide a strong head start to serve the high-potential markets in the Central region,” Puneet Dalmia, chief executive of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, said.

“I am optimistic that the expansion potential of these assets, along with close proximity to Dalmia’s captive mines, will help us create a capacity hub for the future,” he added.

Puneet Dalmia, chief executive of Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

For Dalmia, the deal appears attractively priced, according to analysts.

“At roughly $67/tonne, this is one of the best deals in the sector and a good buy. None of the previous deals in the sector has been in this range. Even at $90/tonne valuation, the assets on offer were small regional players in South India with limited capacities. So yes, this is one of the best deals at present in terms of valuation,” said Manish Valecha, co-head of research at brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

Capacity boost

With the acquisition, Dalmia Bharat’s cement capacity will increase to 54.7mtpa from 49.5mtpa at the end of 2025-26. Along with ongoing expansion projects at Belgaum, Pune and Kadapa, the company expects to reach 66.7mtpa by December 2027.

India’s installed cement capacity currently stands at 720mtpa, according to BigMint data. UltraTech Cement Ltd remains the largest player with 200mtpa capacity, followed by Adani Cement—including Ambuja, ACC and other brands—at 109mtpa. Shree Cement has 65.8mtpa capacity.

Also Read | Can Shree Cement, Ambuja's capex breather allay sector’s overcapacity concerns?

The acquisition comes at a time when several large cement makers are moderating expansion amid rising costs and slowing demand. Companies such as Shree Cement and Ambuja have either slowed capex or are considering doing so due to the impact of the West Asia war, which has raised fuel, packaging and transportation costs.

Dalmia Bharat had also flagged war-related cost pressures during its April post-results investor call.

For 2025-26, Dalmia Bharat reported a 65% rise in net profit to 1,158 crore, aided by better realizations and moderate cost increases. Revenue from operations rose about 6% to 14,804 crore, though volume growth remained muted at 2%, signalling continuing demand pressure and price-led revenue growth.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsDalmia Bharat to buy JAL cement assets from Adani Group for ₹2,850 crore
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