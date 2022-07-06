Dalmia Bharat Refractories in pact with Japan's Shinagawa Refractories

Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd provides end-to-end refractory materials, solutions, and services to clients in more than 40 countries in core industries such as iron and steel, cement, glass, nonferrous metals, and energy and petrochemicals
NEW DELHI: Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd. (DBRL) has entered into a know-how license agreement for refractory products and services with Japan's Shinagawa Refractories, a global supplier of refractory solutions. This partnership will allow DBRL to provide the latest technology to its steel customers in India and other parts of the world.
"We have been strategically expanding our partnerships to bring best-of-the world products and solutions to our customers and this relationship very well complements our objective. DBRL is well positioned to meet the growing demand of refractories over the next few years with 5 manufacturing units in India, and 2 overseas, and a manufacturing capacity of 345,000 MT," said Sameer Nagpal, MD and CEO, Dalmia Bharat Refractories.
“Shinagawa is fully committed to supporting essential industries worldwide, and this agreement with Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd accelerates further enhancement of our proximity for customers in India," said Heiki Miki, Division Director of Shinagawa Overseas Business.
