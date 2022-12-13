Dalmia Bharat to buy Jaypee’s cement assets at 5,666 cr enterprise value

It has signed a binding framework agreement with Dalmia to sell its cement, clinker, and power plants, which have a cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), clinker capacity of 6.7 mt, and thermal power capacity of 280MW. “JAL, the flagship firm, is taking steps to reduce debt and repay lenders to meet commitments on a proactive basis," said Manoj Gaur, executive chairman of JAL. “In this regard, JAL divested over 20 mtpa cement capacity in favour of UltraTech Cement in 2014 and 2017, while selling a controlling stake of over 2 mtpa cement capacity to Dalmia in 2015."

