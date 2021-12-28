NEW DELHI : Cement major Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) has launched its e-Truck initiative in India to accelerate sustainability goal of lowering carbon emissions as well as optimise the company’s overall logistics cost.

As part of the initiative, the company has introduced new EV truck fleet to transaport slag, a major raw material for cement manufacturing, from the facility of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Rourkela to its cement manufacturing unit in Rajgangpur.

The aim is to reduce Co2 emissions pertaining to the diesel trucks make cement manufacturing and its transport a greener activity.

In the first phase of the plan, DCBL has put two of the proposed 22 High Capacity Electric trucks on track and balance 20 will be put to use before the end of FY22.

IPL Tech, India’s first manufacturer of high capacity trucks has been commissioned by DCBL to provide the first of its kind EVs. The company has also commissioned two charging stations at its Rajgangpur Unit and three more charging stations to be installed by March, 2022.

“Achieving environmental sustainability has always been a priority for us at DCBL from a business and a social standpoint. While we are grateful that our government is creating the right policy and investment environment that encourages organisations to take positive environmental action, as private organisations we need to take the lead," said Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited.

“By introducing our electric vehicle (EV) fleets nationally in partnership with SAIL, we are confident we will be able to achieve our sustainability goals of becoming carbon negative by 2040."

