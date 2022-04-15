Dalmia Cement Ltd launches direct to home app

Dalmia Cement Ltd launches direct to home app1 min read . 15 Apr 2022
- The app is available for free download on devices with Android and iOS platforms and boasts a number of dynamic features designed to support DCBL customers across India
In an attempt to provide its customers newer and faster ways to purchase quality cement, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited (DCBL) has announced the launch of its innovative consumer app, Dalmia Unload in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Launching the direct to consumer app, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has shifted its product strategy to fit the evolving behavior of its buyers. Customers will now be able to directly connect with DCBL and receive better deals, faster delivery and maximum discounts.
The Dalmia Unload app:
The app will ensure efficient and seamless delivery with its ‘Direct to Home’ feature. Small builders and independent home builders will also be able to make a better-informed decision that meets their building needs, added benefits and much-needed expert technical support.
The app is available for free download on devices with Android and iOS platforms and boasts a number of dynamic features designed to support Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited’s customers across India.
The app is helping the organization in its journey towards digital transformation will enable consumers to independently purchase cement from Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited’s wide range of offerings.
Hakimuddin Ali, Executive Director, DCBL said, “our app was developed to appeal to our current as well as future customers purchasing Dalmia Cement. The innovativeness of this offering reflects our strengthened resolve towards accelerating digital transformation across the organization as we continue to see a rise in demand for our world-class products range and stellar customer service."
“We are confident that this dynamic app will enable our buyer community to quickly and easily select products with minimum time and effort. Moreover, we see our Direct to Home delivery mechanism enhancing the customer experience, through features like scheduling, stagerred scheduling for big orders, free technical van and many such customer friendly services," Hakimuddin Ali said.