Dalmia Cement to acquire cement assets of Jaypee Group for 5,666 crore

"In order to repay the loans of lenders and concentrate in its other core areas of working, JAL has decided to divest from cement business completely. With the sale of cement capacity of 9.4 MTPA in favour of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) ltd. (DCBL), we hope and pray having demonstrated its creditable working, JAL will further 'cement' its credentials of being a trustworthy organization in infrastructure segment of the country in times to come," he added.