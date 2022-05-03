Dalmia may join race for  Holcim’s  India  biz

“Cement profitability has been hit hard due to a sharp rise in coal and pet coke costs since January. We expect most of the impact to be reflected in earnings in 1HFY23. That said, per our channel checks, there is a likelihood of an 8-10% price increase in April. Moreover, historically, as costs have softened, companies have retained part of the benefit leading to margin expansion. Hence, we expect FY23 profitability to be much weaker, but estimate a sharp improvement in FY24 in both volume and profitability," said CLSA in a report on 7 April.

