Dalmia Power sells 4.47% stake in IEX for Rs487.55 crore1 min read . Updated: 20 May 2021, 07:47 PM IST
- With this sale, Dalmia Power now holds 3.71% stake in IEX. Earlier, it had 8.18% stake in the company
Dalmia Power Ltd on Thursday has sold nearly 4.47% stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for ₹487.55 crore in a block deal on BSE.
According to BSE bulk deal data, Dalmia Power sold nearly 13.4 million shares at an average price of ₹363.84 crore.
With this sale, Dalmia Power now holds 3.71% stake in IEX. Earlier, it had 8.18% stake in the company.
In another block deal, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd have bought 1.65 million shares in IEX at an average price of ₹362.68 crore. Societe Generale also bought 2.21 million shares in the company at an average price of ₹361.66 crore.
On Thursday, IEX closed 5.5% lower to ₹360.90 a share on BSE while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.68% to 49564.86 points.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!