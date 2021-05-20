OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Dalmia Power sells 4.47% stake in IEX for Rs487.55 crore

Dalmia Power Ltd on Thursday has sold nearly 4.47% stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for 487.55 crore in a block deal on BSE.

According to BSE bulk deal data, Dalmia Power sold nearly 13.4 million shares at an average price of 363.84 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

With this sale, Dalmia Power now holds 3.71% stake in IEX. Earlier, it had 8.18% stake in the company.

In another block deal, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd have bought 1.65 million shares in IEX at an average price of 362.68 crore. Societe Generale also bought 2.21 million shares in the company at an average price of 361.66 crore.

On Thursday, IEX closed 5.5% lower to 360.90 a share on BSE while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.68% to 49564.86 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout