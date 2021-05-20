Dalmia Power Ltd on Thursday has sold nearly 4.47% stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for ₹487.55 crore in a block deal on BSE.

According to BSE bulk deal data, Dalmia Power sold nearly 13.4 million shares at an average price of ₹363.84 crore.

With this sale, Dalmia Power now holds 3.71% stake in IEX. Earlier, it had 8.18% stake in the company.

In another block deal, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd have bought 1.65 million shares in IEX at an average price of ₹362.68 crore. Societe Generale also bought 2.21 million shares in the company at an average price of ₹361.66 crore.

On Thursday, IEX closed 5.5% lower to ₹360.90 a share on BSE while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.68% to 49564.86 points.

