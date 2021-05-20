Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Dalmia Power sells 4.47% stake in IEX for Rs487.55 crore

Dalmia Power sells 4.47% stake in IEX for Rs487.55 crore

On Thursday, IEX closed 5.5% lower to 360.90 a share on BSE while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.68% to 49564.86 points.
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • With this sale, Dalmia Power now holds 3.71% stake in IEX. Earlier, it had 8.18% stake in the company

Dalmia Power Ltd on Thursday has sold nearly 4.47% stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for 487.55 crore in a block deal on BSE.

According to BSE bulk deal data, Dalmia Power sold nearly 13.4 million shares at an average price of 363.84 crore.

With this sale, Dalmia Power now holds 3.71% stake in IEX. Earlier, it had 8.18% stake in the company.

In another block deal, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd have bought 1.65 million shares in IEX at an average price of 362.68 crore. Societe Generale also bought 2.21 million shares in the company at an average price of 361.66 crore.

