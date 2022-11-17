Danfoss to scale up revenue in India to 5,000 crore by CY2025

“Danfoss India is in the group’s top 10 markets in terms of sales and has the potential to be amongst the top five soon. We have a high growth momentum at Danfoss now. We have made significant investments in the recent past to the tune of €3.5 billion in acquiring companies to be a global technology leader providing solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions to meet our customers’ increasing sustainable requirements," said Kim Fausing, Danfoss Global President & CEO.