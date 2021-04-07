NEW DELHI: Online gaming firm Dangal Games is venturing into fantasy gaming with the launch of FantasyDangal platform ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Founded by Varun Mahna, Varun Puri, Shashwat Jain, Karan Gandhi and Manan Sobti in 2017, Xeta Networks Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Dangal Games, operates rummy and poker platforms - RummyDangal and PokerDangal.

The FantasyDangal application will go live on 9 April, eying the 14th edition of IPL. However, it is launched with Indian and international cricket tournaments to be played in both men and women categories. The application also has different genres of sports including football, kabaddi, hockey, among others.

“FantasyDangal is our first product outside the card game space so we are excited about how it does. We will begin with cricket and in the next quarter we will add rest of the games. Unlike poker or rummy, fantasy sports caters to the masses so there is no dearth of opportunities to create a huge user base despite being an intensely competitive industry," said Varun Mahna, founder and CEO, Dangal Games.

Dangal Games, that recently secured $1 million in ‘Series A’ funding from a strategic investor, is looking to expand into tier I, II and III cities and towns.

The platform will offer multiple promotions in various sports and gaming segments which gratifies the users with real money. It has introduced an unlimited referral model in FantasyDangal, where users can invite their friends and earn bonus as well as real cash. Users will be able to convert FantasyDangal points into real cash and can join any cash contests for a particular match.

“We are aiming to reach 1 million userbase on FantasyDangal within six months period and five million overall userbase across all the three platforms in the next 12 months,“ said Mahna.

Dangal Games will also release a marketing campaign across digital platforms to acquire users on FantasyDangal. It plans to leverage IPL advertising on television and Disney + Hotstar in the second half of T20 tournament depending on the response the platform gets from users.

FantasyDangal will compete with established players like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL) along with new entrants such as My11Circle to grab a share of India’s fantasy gaming market which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% to touch $1.2 billion by 2022.

“While existing players have educated the users about fantasy gaming but somehow their focus on leagues has led to user experience being neglected and we wanted to score high on this front by offering best referral programs ans bonuses. Simply put, the more a user plays on the platform the more rewarding it gets," Mahna noted.

