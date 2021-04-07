Dangal Games launches fantasy gaming platform ahead of IPL 2021

“FantasyDangal is our first product outside the card game space so we are excited about how it does. We will begin with cricket and in the next quarter we will add rest of the games. Unlike poker or rummy, fantasy sports caters to the masses so there is no dearth of opportunities to create a huge user base despite being an intensely competitive industry," said Varun Mahna, founder and CEO, Dangal Games.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}