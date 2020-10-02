Danone to expand adult nutrition portfolio in India

New Delhi: Growing demand for health and nutrition products may push the local arm of French packaged foods company, Danone, to launch more adult nutrition products in India, a top executive at the firm said.

“There are some very exciting projects in the pipeline, which will be launched soon; which could be in the active aging, healthy aging segment that will definitely look at the new consumer changing perceptions. A lot has changed in the last five to six months. A lot of people now are open to understanding what nutrition means. Everyone knows immunity is an issue," said Himanshu Bakshi, managing director, Danone India.

Danone sells heath food drink (HFD) brand Protinex in India. The company could look at foods and nutrition products in formats other than powder.

Globally, Danone sells a range of products, including bottled water, medical nutrition, dairy and plant-based products, apart from early-life nutrition, with presence in over 120 markets.

In India, Danone has a relatively smaller portfolio of brands comprising health food drink Protinex, a business it acquired through the acquisition of the Wockhardt Group's nutrition portfolio in 2012. It exited its dairy business here in 2018. It also sells products for pregnant mothers, infants, young children under the Aptamil, Neocate, Farex, Dexolac and Nusobee brands.

The pandemic has piqued consumer demand for health and nutrition foods, as consumers spend more on products that are perceived to be better for health.

Bakshi said this has prompted the company to expand its reach and line up new launches, such as sugar-free variants of Protinex, here. It has also launched zero-added sugar variants of Protinex in two SKUs. “As we all know, health and wellness is taking a front seat now with the environment around us and it is the opportune time to launch this new addition in the healthy aging portfolio," he said.

The company is also pushing to sell Protinex through general trade stores as well as online. The company is also piloting low-priced sachets to make Protinex more affordable.

“Traditionally, Proteinx was always dominant in pharmacies because it was seen as a prescription brand. Since then a lot of channel play has changed—some because of covid and then by efforts of the sales team. So we've increased our reach significantly in grocers, that's where we want it to be because it's an everyday brand," said Bakshi who joined the company last year.

There is a big nutrition gap in India when it comes to consumers fulfilling their protein needs, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated