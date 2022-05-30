Danone to fly formula to the US for babies with allergies

Nestle SA has also given priority to boosting the availability of specialist formula, saying earlier this month that it would fly its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino lines, which are for babies with allergies to cow’s milk protein, to the U.S. The Swiss company said the first batches of the product had arrived at its U.S. distribution center near Allentown, Pa., on Wednesday and it would send this out to retailers, hospitals and state programs starting May 28.