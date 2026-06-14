Did Dario Amodei's own AI warnings hand US Govt the justification to ban Anthropic's Mythos 5 and Fable 5?

Dario Amodei spent months sounding the alarm about the dangers of Anthropic's most powerful AI. Then Washington appeared to listen, in a way he almost certainly did not intend.

When Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei published an essay this month warning that artificial intelligence's power "has become undeniable," he was continuing a well-established pattern.

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Amodei had, after all, built an entire company on the premise that AI needed a responsible adult in charge. What he did not anticipate was that his own words may have contributed to a regulatory hammer falling directly on his products.

On Friday (June 12), Anthropic confirmed it had cut off foreign access to its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models following a directive from the Trump administration. The move stunned Silicon Valley, sent ripples through the technology industry, and sparked an immediate debate about whether Amodei had, in effect, invited the intervention himself.

What Amodei Said About Mythos That Caught Washington's Attention In his June essay, Amodei singled out Anthropic's latest model by name, warning it presents "very real risks" to cybersecurity, the financial sector, critical infrastructure, and national security. He did not frame this as a distant theoretical concern. He positioned it as a present and pressing danger.

"The cyber risks that Mythos-class models present will not be the last that we must face," he wrote. “I believe that biological risks may soon follow, and that serious AI autonomy risks may not be far behind.”

He also argued that concerns by lawmakers were out of step with AI's rapid progress, effectively urging the government to do more, act faster, and intervene at a structural level.

Earlier this month, Anthropic went further still, calling for a temporary halt to the development of frontier AI models in a research paper. The paper warned that the latest generation of models was approaching the ability to improve themselves, which it cautioned "might increase the risks of humans losing control over AI systems."

"We believe it would be good for the world to have the option to slow or temporarily pause frontier AI development to enable societal structures and alignment research to keep up with the advance of the technology," Anthropic wrote.

That pause arrived on Friday. At least for Anthropic.

The Government's Response: Swift, Sweeping, and Unapologetic The Trump administration's order to block foreign access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5 was not telegraphed in advance. It caught the industry off guard. The Pentagon's chief information officer appeared to endorse the move on X, writing: “Some things are simply more important than revenue cycles, clickbait, and pre-IPO valuation.”

The pointed phrasing was notable given that Anthropic is widely understood to be preparing for a public market listing.

Critics Point the Finger Directly at Amodei The backlash among AI researchers and commentators was swift, and much of it was aimed at Amodei personally.

Gary Marcus, the AI researcher and prominent sceptic of the technology's more grandiose claims, described the Trump administration's move as "wildly overdramatic and also counterproductive."

Yann LeCun, widely considered one of the founding figures of modern deep learning, was more direct in assigning blame. "Dario Amodei's ridiculous fear mongering about Mythos/Fable (and AI in general) finally pays off," he wrote on X. "One reaps what one sows."

Who Is Dario Amodei and Why Does His Position Matter? Amodei's career trajectory gives his public statements unusual weight. He was a senior researcher at OpenAI before leaving to co-found Anthropic, citing concerns that OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman prioritised rapid product releases over rigorous safety testing.

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Anthropic was built explicitly around the argument that frontier AI development required more caution, more oversight, and more transparency about risks.

That founding philosophy has shaped how Amodei communicates publicly. He has consistently chosen to highlight dangers rather than downplay them, a deliberate contrast to how other AI laboratory leaders tend to speak.

The Jobs Warning and Softened Tone Before IPO Amodei's track record of dire predictions extends beyond cybersecurity. He previously warned that AI would eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and push unemployment to levels not witnessed since the COVID-19 pandemic, or before that, the 2008 global financial crisis.

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In recent weeks, however, observers noted that his language on employment had become noticeably more measured. Anthropic's anticipated stock market debut is understood to be a factor shaping how the company presents itself to investors and regulators alike. On national security and AI autonomy, however, neither Amodei nor Anthropic had held back.

What Happens Next for Anthropic's Most Powerful Models The restriction on foreign access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5 raises significant commercial questions for a company that operates globally and competes against OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Meta, and Amazon in what has become an intensely fought race for AI supremacy.

It also raises a broader question that Amodei himself arguably set in motion: if a company's chief executive argues publicly and repeatedly that his own products are dangerous enough to warrant government intervention, at what point does the government decide he is right?