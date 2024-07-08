Darwinbox’s early investors look to exit at a 10-15% discount amid SaaS slowdown
Summary
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms have seen their growth stagnate and valuation multiples taper in recent years as clients have slashed budgets and turned cautious amid a sluggish global economy.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Earlier investors in enterprise HR technology platform Darwinbox, including Lightspeed Ventures and Endiya Partners, may exit the company partially or completely as part of a secondary funding round, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.