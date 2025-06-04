Daryaganj Hospitality aims to more than triple restaurant count to 50 by FY30
Daryaganj Hospitality, which is locked in a bitter legal feud with rival Moti Mahal over who invented butter chicken, has earmarked ₹60 crore for the expansion, which will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and private investments from family offices.
North Indian restaurant chain Daryaganj Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, which is locked in a legal battle with rival Moti Mahal over who invented the popular butter chicken dish, plans to expand from 15 outlets currently to 50 in three to five years, co-founder and chief executive officer Amit Bagga said.