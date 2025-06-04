Daryaganj Hospitality aims to more than triple restaurant count to 50 by FY30

Owners of Daryaganj have contended that their ancestor, Kundan Lal Jaggi, was key to the founding of the original Moti Mahal in Peshawar in 1947 and also in the creation of the butter chicken recipe. Moti Mahal counters that by saying that its late founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, invented the dish and brought it to India from Peshawar post-Partition, and has filed a case against Daryaganj, alleging trademark infringement, passing off, and using a manipulated photograph of the original Peshawar restaurant. Daryaganj has emphasized that the photograph used by Moti Mahal is a joint property, as the restaurant was established by both Kundan Lal Gujral and Kundan Lal Jaggi.