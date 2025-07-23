Dassault Reiterates Goal to Lead Franco-German Warplane Project

(Bloomberg) -- France’s Dassault Aviation SA reiterated it wants to lead the Franco-German next-generation Future Combat Air System fighter jet, giving it sweeping oversight over the project that’s caused friction with partner Airbus SE.

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer Eric Trappier said his company would like to pilot the program with the ability to choose subcontractors and drop any of those that don’t perform. Trappier, speaking in a press conference in Paris on Tuesday, denied reports that Dassault was seeking an 80% share in the FCAS project.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will seek to quell growing friction over the fighter jet program when they meet for high-profile consultations in Berlin on Wednesday.

Dassault is jointly developing the FCAS warplane with Airbus SE and Spain’s Indra Sistemas SA. Berlin has opposed attempts by Dassault to take a larger share of the project, and Germany’s aviation lobby, BDLI, said it risks dooming the joint European fighter jet plan.

Advertisement

In stark contrast, British defense company BAE Systems Plc is speeding ahead with the development of its next-generation Tempest fighter jet, with test aircraft on track to fly within three years. The program includes Italy’s Leonardo SpA, Japanese partners, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and missile company MBDA. Also, Sweden’s Saab AB program to build the Gripen D fighter jet is gaining momentum after struggling to win sales from other countries.

Earlier this year, Trappier said he backed a leading role on FCAS, pointing to Dassault’s experience when it pulled from a venture project in the 1980s and went solo to build the Rafale fighter jet.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has heightened Europe’s focus on territorial security, while President Donald Trump has prodded NATO allies to boost military spending, even as he raises doubts about the US commitment to the region’s defense.

Advertisement

As European governments supersize defense budgets, some are considering alternatives to American-made weapons such as Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35.

The US, China and Russia are also developing sixth-generation aircraft, which are likely to include enhanced stealth, sensor and autonomous capabilities as well as the improved ability to coordinate with other aircraft and drones.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com