Dassault Reliance Aerospace resumes operations at Mihan SEZ

NEW DELHI: Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) on Monday re-started operations at its Mihan special economic zone (SEZ) in Nagpur, in line with the government’s plan to lift the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner, according to a company statement.

The company will operate with 25-30% of its total strength in the first phase, and plans to scale up operations as per the directives of the district administration and local authorities.

Dassault Reliance Aerospace supplies aero structure assemblies for Falcon 2000 business jets and components for Rafale aircraft, as part of the global supply chain for Dassault Aviation.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd holds 51% stake in DRAL, a joint venture with Rafale fighter jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation which owns the remaining.

The company said it will take all covid-19 related precautions to ensure the safety of its employees. “All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safe working environment under the prevailing circumstances," it said.

The government has allowed lifting of the nationwide lockdown in a phased manner from today. It released guidelines for some sectors that can resume activities, while taking all necessary steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The government had initially imposed a 21-day national lockdown, effective 25 March and till 14 April. With the rise in the number of covid-19 cases in the country, it decided to extend the lockdown until 3 May but allowed some sectors to resume operations.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown on 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said areas that show an improvement in reducing the number of cases will also see relaxations in the lockdown.

