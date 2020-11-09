Data breach at BigBasket hits 20 mn users’ privacy

Bigbasket is evaluating the extent of the breach and authenticity of the claim with cybersecurity experts, besides finding ways to contain it, the online grocer said. “The privacy and confidentiality of our customers is our priority and we do not store any financial data, including credit card numbers, and are confident that this financial data is secure. The only customer data that we maintain are email ids, phone numbers, order details, and addresses so these are the details that could potentially have been accessed," the company said.