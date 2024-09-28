Companies
Data Center emerging as next big biz, Adani fast-tracks $4 billion investment
Anirudh Laskar , Khushi Malhotra 7 min read 28 Sep 2024, 06:50 AM IST
SummaryAs data center demand from tech giants surges in India, Adani has drawn a $4 bn investment plan. Adani's rivals-Nxtra by Airtel, Brookfield-RIL JV, and Yotta by Hiranandani too embark on significant expansion plans. The demand is rising especially due to power constraints in AI-driven services
The Adani Group has put on fast-forward a $4-billion plan to expand its data centre business, according to two persons with direct knowledge of the matter.
