Data centers are unpopular. All the better for their stocks

Scrutiny of the resources data centers consume could help in the short term. As they tend to cluster in areas where fiber-optic cable is dense, data centers can put pressure on local power grids, as well as supplies of water, which is used to keep servers cool. A major data center can use as much energy as several thousand homes. Power is so central to the business that leases tend to be measured in megawatts.

