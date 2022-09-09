Data recap: Air India funding, road mishaps

Export boost?

Three months after imposing export duty on steel, the government aims to revise the levies amid declining domestic demand and to tap export opportunities before they dry up because of the possible recession in Europe and the US, Mint reported this week. The 15% export duty imposed on some steel products on 22 May may be halved or abolished for some products. The taxes led to a massive decline in exports of iron and steel, 34% in June and 57% in July, commerce ministry data showed.