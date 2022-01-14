Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read visual charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories from the week just gone by. The growing foothold of emerging covid variants does not bode well for the global economy, the World Bank said this week. The virus also poses risks here at home for states soon going for polls. December-quarter results were strong for Paytm. More highlights from the last week:

Global meltdown

The global economy will likely slow down, from 5.5% growth in 2021 to 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023, as pent-up demand fades and monetary policy becomes less favourable, the World Bank said. After the resounding rebound in 2021, new covid variants along with inflation, debt and income inequality could restrict recovery in emerging and developing economies. India’s GDP growth is expected to decline to 6.8% in 2023 after rising to 8.7% in 2022.

View Full Image Global meltdown

Investing boom

The market hysteria indeed reached all-time highs last year, suggests the latest data from the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey. Half of the respondents who invest in some form or the other said that they started investing more last year. The pool of investors also grew from 67% in 2019 to 70% in 2021. Those who ramped up their investment kitty were most likely to attribute it to new-age apps that have made investing easier and simpler.

View Full Image Investing Boom

Stellar growth

365% - That’s the year-on-year jump in the value of e-wallet giant Paytm’s loan disbursals ( ₹2,180 crore) in the December-ended quarter. Volumes grew to 4.4 million, a 401% year-over-year rise. The company also registered sharp growth in its merchandise value and monthly transaction users. The results came on a day when its share price dropped 6%. Overall, its share price has declined 38% since its listing.

Record Inflows

The inflows into equity mutual funds were unperturbed amid a rising covid threat in December, and rose to a record ₹24,990 crore, 2.3 times the amount in November, and 20% larger than the previous high of July. Analysts attributed it to a strong long-term outlook despite the concerns around Omicron. The market gain in December after a correction in November could have created a perception among investors that despite intermittent dips, markets would continue to soar.

View Full Image Record inflows

“Soonicorns“

After it rained unicorns last year, another 22 startups are set to join the club next year, a VCCircle analysis showed. The total tally could cross 100 in the next couple of years. ShipRocket, a logistics startup, leads the chart. “Soonicorns" raised funding in 2021 at a valuation greater than $500 million but less than $1 billion. Other names on the list are online gaming firm Games24x7, and three fintech startups OneScore, Jupiter and ClearTax.

View Full Image Soonicorns

Outsized stake

$200 million - That's the size of the stake Reliance Retail has bought in Dunzo with an eye to get a foothold in expanding quick deliveries. With this, the retail arm of Reliance Industries will own 25.8% stake in the online delivery platform on a fully diluted basis. This deal also establishes a business partnership between both entities. Dunzo will enable hyperlocal logistics for Reliance Retail stores and facilitate last mile deliveries for JioMart’s merchant network.

Vax Populi

Three of the five states going for elections in the next two months—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur—lag in covid-19 vaccine coverage even as the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, Mint reported. Infections are spreading at a quicker pace in four of the five states than the national average. The poll-bound states will need to plan in the coming weeks in a way so as to minimize transmission risk.

View Full Image Vax Populi

Chart of the week: Startup Capital

Once, Bengaluru used to be India’s startup capital. Not anymore. Between 2019 and 2021, Delhi added 1.7 times more startups than Bengaluru, as per research from Tracxn. In fact, the national capital region saw more new companies being formed in the last three years than Bengaluru and Mumbai put together.

View Full Image Chart Week of the Week

Follow us on #MintCharts on Twitter and subscribe to Mint’s Top of the Morning newsletter for our Chart of the Day

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.