Data recap: Global slowdown, ‘soonicorns’

The market hysteria indeed reached all-time highs last year, suggests the latest data from the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey. Half of the respondents who invest in some form or the other said that they started investing more last year. The pool of investors also grew from 67% in 2019 to 70% in 2021. Those who ramped up their investment kitty were most likely to attribute it to new-age apps that have made investing easier and simpler.