The big stories of the week gone by – in charts

Base Effect

The Indian economy grew by 13.5% y-o-y in the first quarter of FY23, fuelled by growing consumption and low base effect, according to the latest data released by the government on Wednesday. However, the figures are warped by the base effect because of the Delta variant-hit June quarter of last year. Sequentially, the quarter saw a 9.63% contraction in GDP. While that’s typical for the June quarter, this was the biggest contraction in at least a decade (excluding the last two pandemic-hit years).

