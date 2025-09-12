Databricks AI Chief to Exit, Launch a New Computer Startup

(Bloomberg) -- Naveen Rao, the head of artificial intelligence at the $100 billion startup Databricks Inc., is planning to leave his position to launch a new venture making a novel type of computer, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Databricks confirmed that Rao is transitioning to an advisory role at the company, and said that Databricks is planning to invest in his new startup. The spokesperson declined to disclose the size of the investment.

Rao has also held early talks with other investors about backing the new company, which would focus on building a next-generation computer to address the rising costs of AI computing power, said the person familiar with the conversations, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

Rao declined to comment on his plans for the new company.

Rao is a serial entrepreneur who sold his data and AI analytics startup MosaicML to Databricks in 2023 for $1.3 billion. MosaicML had raised about $30 million from investors including Maverick Ventures, Lux Capital and DCVC. Before that, Rao co-founded Nervana Systems, a machine intelligence platform, which was acquired by Intel Corp. in 2016 for about $350 million.

Advertisement

Given Rao’s track record, the new venture could attract significant investor interest at a lofty valuation. He would also join a wave of prominent tech executives who’ve launched startups, including former OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, whose company Thinking Machine Labs was last valued at $10 billion, and ex-Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, whose two-year-old AI startup Sierra was also recently valued at $10 billion.

Databricks recently raised $1 billion in a funding round that made it one of the country’s most valuable startups. The round was co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, MGX, Thrive Capital and WCM Investment Management.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com