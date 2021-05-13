Dating app Bumble adds users, makes profit, but gives cautious outlook

Bumble, which raised $2.15 billion in its public stock offering in February, was launched in 2014 by founder and Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd as a way to change the dynamics of dating for women. It has subsequently added features, such as Bumble BFF and Bumble Biz, that introduce new friends and business contacts, respectively. Bumble and rival Match Group Inc. have had to adapt and innovate during the pandemic, coming up with new ways to keep people engaged online and finding relationships over video and chat while restaurants, bars and other social venues were locked down.