New Delhi: Dating app Bumble, which has actor Priyanka Chopra as an investor, said it will contribute towards India’s covid-19 relief efforts. The Nasdaq-listed company, however, did not mention the donation amount.

“My heart goes out to everyone in India affected by the devastating second wave of covid-19. Bumble is donating to UNICEF to support urgent relief efforts in India, provide medical supplies, and help spread crucial information on safety protocols. Our thoughts are with you all," Bumble founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd tweeted.

In a statement, the company said it encourages its community to follow all safety protocols and date virtually during this time. “Bumble stands with its community during this time as we face this devastating second wave of covid-19," it added.

To be sure, several companies, including those in the media and entertainment space, are trying to do their bit for the ongoing covid crisis. Last week, Yash Raj Films announced a relief scheme under the "Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative", named after the founder film-maker, to help daily wage workers employed on movie sets. This would include ration kits to families of four and ₹5,000 to accounts of women, and senior citizens.

Star India, too, has pledged financial support of ₹50 crore towards the ongoing covid-19 relief efforts in India. The sum will be utilized to aid relief efforts and procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators, along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, the company said in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), along with actor Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF), has pledged to use the revenues generated from their Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that released online and in cinemas this Thursday, to provide support towards covid relief work across the nation.

