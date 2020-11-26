Dating apps see matches bloom

“When physical connection is limited, we seek out other means to interact and engage with each other. We’ve observed a 38% increase in video calls from March to May 2020. People want to feel more secure with one another but also want to have fulfilling conversations, and video calls are proving to be a great way to form these connections," Joshi said. People are taking more time to get to know each other on a personal level before meeting in real life. This kind of ‘slow dating’ is bringing forward conversations that may have happened over two or three dates, as people are working to figure out what they’re comfortable with, in real life and virtually, Joshi added. Further, women in India have now made the first move on Bumble over 15 million times and are sending twice the number of messages on the service compared to women in the rest of the world.