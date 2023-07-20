DB Corp Q1: Net profit up over 2.5-fold at ₹78.75 crore2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
DB Corp Ltd, the media firm that publishes newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, reported a consolidated net profit of INR 78.75 crore ($11.6m) in Q1 2023, up over two-and-a-half times from the same period last year
Media firm DB Corp Ltd on Thursday reported over two-and-half-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹78.75 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 riding on robust advertising revenue growth.
