DB Power buys back stake from Global Infrastructure for ₹400 cr2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The deal comes about a month after Adani Power cancelled its agreement to buy DB Power. Adani did not cite a reason for calling off the deal, just noting that its long-stop agreement date had expired
Dainik Bhaskar Group’s DB Power Ltd has repurchased Global Infrastructure Partners’ (GIP) stake in its thermal power business for ₹400 crore, in a deal that has facilitated the investor’s exit, two people with knowledge of the deal said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×