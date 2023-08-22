DBS Bank collaborates with leading Indian badminton players2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:07 PM IST
The tie-up will held DBS India enhance its brand presence in the country and connect with its diverse audience,
New Delhi: DBS Bank India has announced its partnership with five of India's top badminton stars –- Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand –- to enhance its brand presence in the country and connect with its diverse audience, the company said in a statement here today.