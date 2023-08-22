New Delhi: DBS Bank India has announced its partnership with five of India's top badminton stars –- Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand –- to enhance its brand presence in the country and connect with its diverse audience, the company said in a statement here today.

“Badminton is gaining popularity across India, and this partnership provides a great opportunity for us to extend our support to five young athletes who truly have the potential to be the stars of tomorrow!" said Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India. “These players epitomise our core values both on and off the court, making them perfect partners to champion our brand. With this association, we aim to dial up customer engagement in India and bolster the narrative around our unique phy-gital proposition, a suite of offerings, and strong Asian connectivity."

The partnership has kicked off with an outdoor campaign and will further reach out to both customers and employees through the bank’s social media platforms, official website, and internal platforms, as well as throughout its branch network. “The sport of badminton embodies attributes such as precision, dedication, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence, closely aligned with DBS Bank’s core values of being purpose-driven, relationship-led, and innovative," the company added.

The partnership took place via the sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures which represents the badminton stars, who have consistently climbed the global rankings, carving a niche for themselves on the international stage.

Lakshya Sen is a former world junior number one, with recent wins including the Canada Open and notable performances at the US Open, Japan Open, and the 2021 World Championships. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ranked number two in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings and reigning Asian champions, they also won three BWF Worl Tour titles this year, Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000), Korea Open 2023 (Super 500), and Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300). Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are India’s young women’s sensation, making their mark at the All-England Championship 2022, and clinched medals at the Commonwealth Games and at Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

“We are excited to help the bank onboard some of India’s most prominent badminton stars as it increases engagement with its customers in India. We are confident that with DBS Bank India’s support, these players will elevate their careers and reach even greater heights while serving as an inspiration for badminton enthusiasts," added Ramakrishnan R, Co-Founder and Director, Baseline Ventures.

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets, headquartered and listed in Singapore.