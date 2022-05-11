DBS Bank extends transition loan of Rs175 crore to Shree Renuka Sugars

“To provide some perspective, India has an ethanol production capacity of about 849 crore litres today. For India’s targeted 20% blending of ethanol in petrol by 2025, the market will need 1,700-crore litre capacity (80% plant efficiency), and this is where we hope to contribute to the growth of the global biofuel industry by ramping up our bioethanol production capacity to contribute to achieving this ambitious but meaningful target," said Ranka.