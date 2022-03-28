Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DBS Bank India, EaseMyTrip partner to launch green debit card

2 min read . 04:10 PM IST Livemint

DBS Bank India has partnered EaseMyTrip to launch an environment-friendly international debit card made using 99% recycled polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material. 

The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card provides exclusive travel-related offers to customers and rewards them for adopting eco-friendly practices while encouraging them to reduce their carbon footprint.

The card offers best-in-class deals on bookings made through the EaseMyTrip website and mobile app, offering a 10% discount up to 2000 on flight ticket bookings and up to 17% discount on stays at select eco-friendly hotels & resorts, said a press release.

Among travel benefits, cardmembers have one airport lounge access per quarter across India. This card allows withdrawal up to 1,50,000 per day from any bank's ATM in India and overseas and allows purchases worth up to 1,50,000 in India and up to 1,00,000 across merchant outlets globally. Existing digibank customers can apply for this co-branded debit card through the digibank app, while new customers can download the app in just a few clicks and apply for the same during their digibank account opening journey, as per the press release.

Kartik Jain, head - product, Platform & Partnerships, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, "The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card made from 99% recycled PVC builds on this ethos providing customers with a unique international debit card made from sustainable material and rewards that encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle."

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "The rewards provided for the patronage of eco-friendly establishments will also encourage travellers to opt for sustainable travel and tourism options, thereby making the adoption of eco-friendly practices an enticing choice for customers. Through this collaboration with digibank by DBS, we look forward to creating a positive impact on our industry and the environment and will look at further integrating sustainability-focused methods across our offerings."

