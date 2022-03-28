DBS Bank India, EaseMyTrip partner to launch green debit card

DBS Bank India has partnered EaseMyTrip to launch an environment-friendly international debit card made using 99% recycled polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material.
The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card provides exclusive travel-related offers to customers and rewards them for adopting eco-friendly practices while encouraging them to reduce their carbon footprint.
The card offers best-in-class deals on bookings made through the EaseMyTrip website and mobile app, offering a 10% discount up to ₹2000 on flight ticket bookings and up to 17% discount on stays at select eco-friendly hotels & resorts, said a press release.
Among travel benefits, cardmembers have one airport lounge access per quarter across India. This card allows withdrawal up to ₹1,50,000 per day from any bank's ATM in India and overseas and allows purchases worth up to ₹1,50,000 in India and up to ₹1,00,000 across merchant outlets globally. Existing digibank customers can apply for this co-branded debit card through the digibank app, while new customers can download the app in just a few clicks and apply for the same during their digibank account opening journey, as per the press release.
Kartik Jain, head - product, Platform & Partnerships, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, "The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card made from 99% recycled PVC builds on this ethos providing customers with a unique international debit card made from sustainable material and rewards that encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle."
Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "The rewards provided for the patronage of eco-friendly establishments will also encourage travellers to opt for sustainable travel and tourism options, thereby making the adoption of eco-friendly practices an enticing choice for customers. Through this collaboration with digibank by DBS, we look forward to creating a positive impact on our industry and the environment and will look at further integrating sustainability-focused methods across our offerings."