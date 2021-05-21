DBS has sufficient capital to bid for Citi India unit: Bernstein

It’s a case of “either go big or go home" for DBS to further expand in India where the Singapore-based bank also acquired Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. in November, Bernstein analysts led by Kevin Kwek wrote in a report Thursday. DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta last month said he is interested in the U.S. bank’s assets that are for sale in the South Asian country, as well as in China, Taiwan and Indonesia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}