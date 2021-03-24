DBS joins list of global banks surrendering office space in Hong Kong

Multinational firms, which are more likely to adopt flexible working arrangements than their local peers, accounted for 75% of the surrendered office stock last year

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is set to join UBS Group AG and other global banks giving up office space in pricey Hong Hong with so many staff still working from home.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is set to join UBS Group AG and other global banks giving up office space in pricey Hong Hong with so many staff still working from home.

A representative for the Singapore-based bank didn’t immediately comment. A Swire spokesperson said they don’t comment on rumors, adding that One Island East is 100% occupied as of Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Southeast Asia’s biggest bank adds to the list of firms paring space in Hong Kong, one of the most expensive office markets in the world. Multinational firms, which are more likely to adopt flexible working arrangements than their local peers, accounted for 75% of the surrendered office stock last year, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

BNP Paribas SA and Standard Chartered Plc gave up floors in their Hong Kong headquarters in the past few months, while UBS relinquished a floor in Sheung Wan’s Li Po Chun Chambers late last year.

DBS said in November that employees would be given the flexibility to work remotely for as much as 40% of the time to address the changes brought on by the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rental rates in Hong Kong slumped 17% last year, the most since 2009, after the double whammy of anti-government protests and the pandemic, data from Savills show.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.