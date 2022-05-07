This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For full-year FY22, PAT stood at ₹288 crore, however, down from a profit of ₹336 crore in FY21. Net interest income jumped to ₹1,358 crore in FY22 against ₹1,287 crore in FY21. Net interest margin stood at 3.56% in FY 2022 as against 3.59% in FY 2021.
DCB Bank registers a 46% growth in net profit to ₹113 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22), compared to a profit of ₹78 crore in the same quarter last year.
Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at ₹380 crore in Q4FY22 against ₹311 crore for the same quarter last year. In Q4 FY22, Net Interest Margin (NIM) was at 3.93% as against 3.46% in Q4 FY 2021.
Provisions and contingencies stood at ₹67.60 crore in Q4FY22 - lower from ₹97.061 crore in Q4FY21 and ₹96.98 crore in Q3FY22. In terms of asset quality, gross NPA stood at 4.32% in Q4FY22 lower than 4.78% in Q3FY22 but higher than 4.13% in Q4FY21. Net NPA improved to 1.97% in Q4FY22 against 2.55% in Q3FY22 and 2.31% in Q4FY21.
Murali M. Natrajan, Managing Director & CEO said, "Monthly NPA Slippages are steadily declining, while Recoveries and Upgrades continue to be strong. Business volumes are increasing, and our intention is to build further momentum while utilizing the increased frontline capacity. During the quarter the Bank crossed an important milestone of 400 branches."
As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's branch network stood at 400. The Bank intends to add 25-35 branches in the next 12-15 months. The pace of branch expansion will depend inter alia upon business opportunities and performance.
Further, as of March 31, 2022, the Bank's headcount was 8,077 compared to 6,432 as of March 31, 2021, and 6,845 as of March 31, 2020. The Bank plans to continue to increase its frontline headcount to build capacity for growth.
In a meeting held today, the Bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹1 per share @ 10% for the year ended March 31, 2022 subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Also, the board approved a resolution for fundraising as may be required by the bank from time to time by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinated Basel Ill compliant Tier 2 Bonds up to ₹500 crore (with or without greenshoe option) by way of private placement in single/multiple tranches during one year and recommending the same to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.
Also, the board approved fundraising up to ₹500 crore by way of issue of equity shares/other securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutions Placement, as may be required by the Bank from time to time.