DCGI gives approval to Hetero for manufacturing Remdesivir

NEW DELHI : The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Hetero, a generic pharmaceutical company for manufacturing and marketing of the investigational antiviral medicine ‘ Remdesivir ’ from for the treatment of Covid-19.

Hetero’s generic version of Remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name ‘COVIFOR’ in India.

“In the light of increasing covid-19 cases in India, the approval of ‘COVIFOR’ (Remdesivir) can prove to be a game-changer given its positive clinical outcomes," Dr B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group of Companies said.

“Backed by strong backward integration capabilities, we can ensure that the product is immediately made available to patients across the country. We are prepared for ensuring enough stocks required to cater to the present needs," he said.

The product is made indigenously in line with ‘Make in India’ campaign. The drug ‘Remdesivir’ has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of covid-19 in adults and children, hospitalized with severe symptoms of the disease. COVIFOR (Remdesivir) will be available in 100 mg vial (Injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner.

The product is launched under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. to expand access to covid-19 treatment in low and middle-income countries.

As on Sunday the total number of covid-19 cases reached 411621 with a record 16021 cases in last 24 hours. The toll touched 13269.

However, the number of patients recovering from covid-19 in India continues to increase. So far, a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 covid-19 patients have been cured taking the recovery rate to 55.49% amongst covid-19 patients.

Several States have been implementing containment strategies. The efforts of the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have shown encouraging results in their efforts of ‘chasing the virus’ and aggressively conducted targeted tracing in Dharavi in Mumbai.

Being densely populated (2,27,136 persons/ sq. km), Dharavi had 491 cases in April 2020 with a 12% growth rate and a case doubling period of 18 days. The proactive measures adopted by BMC reduced the covid-19 growth rate to 4.3% in May 2020 and further to 1.02% in June. These measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May 2020 and 78 days in June 2020.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision in India. Today, the number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305," said the union health ministry in a statement.

As a concerted effort to expand the lab and testing infrastructure, the number of government labs has been increased to 722 and private labs has been increased to 259 (a total of 981).

The number of samples being tested everyday also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated