DCGI gives approval to Hetero for manufacturing Remdesivir

The product is made indigenously in line with ‘Make in India’ campaign. The drug ‘Remdesivir’ has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of covid-19 in adults and children, hospitalized with severe symptoms of the disease. COVIFOR (Remdesivir) will be available in 100 mg vial (Injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner.